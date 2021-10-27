Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $185.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. 32,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,516. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.