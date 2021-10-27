DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $96.86 and last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 5156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $274,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

