Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.62

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.62 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

