Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vontier by 15,627.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vontier by 344.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $39,256,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vontier stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.