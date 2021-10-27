Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 55,584 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.86% of Intrepid Potash worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.63 million, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

