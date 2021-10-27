Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 194,677 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Plug Power worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

