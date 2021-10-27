Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

