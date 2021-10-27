Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Elastic worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

