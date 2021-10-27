Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,183 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Radiant Logistics worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 168,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,659 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $324.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

