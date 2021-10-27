Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $18.74 Million Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 447,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

