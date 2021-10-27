Discovery (DISCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.