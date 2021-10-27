Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 1,203.0% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DTNOF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

