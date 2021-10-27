Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 1,203.0% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.
OTCMKTS:DTNOF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.