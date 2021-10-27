Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $31.02 billion and $3.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.00311043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,861,817,248 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.