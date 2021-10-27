Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.15

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and traded as high as $45.84. Dollarama shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.