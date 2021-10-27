Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $95.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Domo stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Domo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

