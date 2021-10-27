Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $102.32

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.32, but opened at $95.06. Dorman Products shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

