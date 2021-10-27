Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE DEI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 989,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,098. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

