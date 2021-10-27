Dover Motorsports (DVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of DVD opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

