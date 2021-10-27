DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,110,961 shares of company stock valued at $230,787,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

