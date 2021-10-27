DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.46. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 125,217 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $799.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

