Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of DREUF opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

