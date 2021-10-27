DREP [old] (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.