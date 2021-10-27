Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,135 shares of company stock worth $1,830,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 5,339.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 44,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,702. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

