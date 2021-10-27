Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,936 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.40% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.