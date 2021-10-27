Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.96

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 7720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $842,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.