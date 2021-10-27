DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.90 ($49.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/2/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

