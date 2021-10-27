Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DT traded down $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 268.01, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.