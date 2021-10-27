E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.42 ($12.26) and traded as high as €10.93 ($12.86). E.On shares last traded at €10.79 ($12.69), with a volume of 3,795,479 shares traded.

EOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

