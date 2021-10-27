Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%.
EBMT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
