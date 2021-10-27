Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.45.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.