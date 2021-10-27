eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

EBAY stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,586,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,676. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

