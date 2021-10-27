Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,646 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.
In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,367 shares of company stock worth $9,006,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
See Also: Trade War
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.