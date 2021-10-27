Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,646 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,367 shares of company stock worth $9,006,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

