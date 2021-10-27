Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,233 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

