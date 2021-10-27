Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,839 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,634,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

