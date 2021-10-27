Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $275.54 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day moving average of $269.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.