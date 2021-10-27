Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.