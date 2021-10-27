Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

