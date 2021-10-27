Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

