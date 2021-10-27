EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.69. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 44,044 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at C$1,254,539.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

