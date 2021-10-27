Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $204.55 million, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.72. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.