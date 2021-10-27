Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.68

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $9.53. Educational Development shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3,364 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

