Edward Y. Abbo Sells 34,707 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,653,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.62. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

