Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.25 on Monday. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

