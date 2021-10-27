Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.44.

EFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.61. 168,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,705. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0055959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

