Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $83,741.82 and approximately $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 172.6% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.88 or 0.06776554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00083785 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

