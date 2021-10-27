Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NYSE EARN opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $158.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

