Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$58.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26. The company has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.36.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.