Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in October

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMPR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 1,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Empire Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

