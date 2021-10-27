Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0305 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $83,754.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00070098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.34 or 0.99971756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.74 or 0.06747735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

