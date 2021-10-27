Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

